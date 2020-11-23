In a nutshell: Earlier this year we upgraded TechSpot's Product Finder with Amazon price tracking to make it more useful to you. Today we're adding one more thing, just in time for the new holiday shopping season: price drop email alerts.

If there's a tech product you want to buy, but it's no longer selling at its lowest price point (which you can easily track using the price history graphs), you can automate the process of watching it reach your desired price point.

Enter the price you want and we'll notify you when the price drop happens...

We've been gathering pricing data for over a year, which means the graphs are more useful now than when we launched the feature. You'll find a new tab on every product page that has enough pricing data (at least 30 days).

Price tracking is now available in thousands of Product Finder pages and on every "Best Of" buying guide, so you can make informed buying decisions. Plus, you can now get email alerts when the tech product you want drops to the price you want.

To get you started, here are some products that are currently discounted...

As usual, you can check out product review scores, pros & cons, and track price history all in the same place. The Product Finder is a great tool to complement our editorial work on reviews and "Best Of" shopping guides, as well as bring guidance on areas of coverage that don't receive as much attention or simply where there's an overwhelming number of product models and variety, for example when looking at routers, cameras, monitors, headphones, laptops, and many others.