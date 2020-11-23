TechSpot Product Finder: Get email alerts on price drops
More shopping tools at your disposalBy Julio Franco
In a nutshell: Earlier this year we upgraded TechSpot's Product Finder with Amazon price tracking to make it more useful to you. Today we're adding one more thing, just in time for the new holiday shopping season: price drop email alerts.
If there's a tech product you want to buy, but it's no longer selling at its lowest price point (which you can easily track using the price history graphs), you can automate the process of watching it reach your desired price point.
Enter the price you want and we'll notify you when the price drop happens...
We've been gathering pricing data for over a year, which means the graphs are more useful now than when we launched the feature. You'll find a new tab on every product page that has enough pricing data (at least 30 days).
Price tracking is now available in thousands of Product Finder pages and on every "Best Of" buying guide, so you can make informed buying decisions. Plus, you can now get email alerts when the tech product you want drops to the price you want.
To get you started, here are some products that are currently discounted...
- The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE gets you a 120Hz display, 5G, and top performance at an affordable price. If you don't need the latest flagship, this is really close and it's now on sale at $549 (from the regular $700).
- The LG 27GL850 27" Ultragear IPS is our favorite "best value" 1440p gaming monitor. It's currently selling at an all-time low $449.
- Samsung's Galaxy Buds are a good entry-level wireless earbuds for just $79. However, the improved Buds+ are also discounted at $99 ($50 off), you get better sound, longer battery life and better built-in microphones.
- Old-time favorite Harman Kardon SoundSticks 3 speakers are selling at its usual $200 price, however you add an alert and know when they're back to $169 (as they did last week). Also, the Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 are half the price they used to sell for a year ago.
- Google's Nest WiFi mesh router works best when you get the two-pack. They're down to $219 from $299 right now.
- A speedy and serviceable SSD like Samsung's 860 EVO starts at just $53 for the 500GB version or get the full terabyte for $99.99.
As usual, you can check out product review scores, pros & cons, and track price history all in the same place. The Product Finder is a great tool to complement our editorial work on reviews and "Best Of" shopping guides, as well as bring guidance on areas of coverage that don't receive as much attention or simply where there's an overwhelming number of product models and variety, for example when looking at routers, cameras, monitors, headphones, laptops, and many others.