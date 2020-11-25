What just happened? Another day, another RTX 3060 Ti leak. This time, the highly anticipated card, whose existence still hasn’t been confirmed by Nvidia, popped up in the Ashes of the Singularity benchmark database. The results show how it compares to the next Ampere product up the ladder—the RTX 3070—and suggest this midrange offering outperforms all but one Turing card.

In the benchmark spotted by Tom’s Hardware, the RTX 3060 Ti scores 7900 points at the ‘Crazy_1080p’ setting using the DX 12 API. It also boasts an average framerate (GPU) of 95.3 FPS. The publication compared other benchmark scores using the same Core i7-8700K CPU@3.7GHz and found the RTX 3070 scores 9000 points, and Radeon RX 6800 scores 9500 points.

Being slower than the RTX 3070 isn’t a surprise as the RTX 3060 Ti is essentially a cut-down version of that card. What’s more interesting is the comparison with the previous-generation Turing cards. Only the RTX 2080 Super can compete, just beating the RTX 3060 Ti with a score of 8400 points and an average frame rate of 101.6 FPS.

Earlier this month, a purported leaked slide from Nvidia showed the RTX 3060 Ti, which is rumored to launch with a price between $349 and $399, outperforming the RTX 2080 Super by about 10 percent in Horizon Zero Dawn, Doom Eternal, and Red Dead Redemption 2—a gap that increases when ray tracing is enabled and reaches as much as 50 percent in rendering apps such as Blender. The RTX 3060 Ti also annihilates its last-gen equivalent, the RTX 2060 Super.

Ashes of the Singularity isn’t the best benchmark for comparing GPU performance, being such a CPU-intensive game, but the results mostly line up with what we’ve heard before.

Images of what looks like the RTX 3060 Ti Founders Edition leaked recently, and we’re moving ever closer to the supposed December 2 release date. If only Nvidia would confirm it’s real.