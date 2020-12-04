In brief: Revealed as a concept at CES earlier this year, Razer's compact SFF Tomahawk gaming desktop has finally launched with 9th-gen Intel NUC components inside and the option of fitting up to an Nvidia RTX 3080. The base model starts at $2,399 and ships without a GPU, while buyers can also choose to spend another $800 and get the RTX 3080-equipped version for $3,199.

For reasons well known, pre-built PCs with latest-gen hardware have started to become increasingly appealing as of late. We recently saw Corsair offering the latest and greatest from AMD/Intel and Nvidia with the a7200 series, and now Razer has launched the compact Tomahawk gaming PC.

The modular, tool-less design of the Razer Tomahawk certainly makes it stand out in the SFF category, and even allows buyers to fit a beastly RTX 3080 (up to 320x140mm) inside the 10L chassis. They are, however, strictly limited in terms of CPU choice.

While support for Nvidia's latest GPUs is a welcome improvement over the concept (that featured a 2080 Ti at the time), Razer has done away with the cool-looking glass side panel for a rather plain design reminiscent of Gigabyte's eGPU enclosure. It's now also got RGB lighting in the base to match the look of its bigger siblings and features 2 x 120mm cooling fans that'll have the tough job of keeping all that tightly-packed hardware from getting toasty.

What Razer is still carrying over from the concept, however, is the older Intel 9th-gen NUC hardware where buyers only have the option of getting an 8C/16T i9-9980HK. Additionally, there's a 750W PSU inside the base model, along with 16GB RAM, 512GB of PCIe NVMe + 2TB of HDD storage, and an empty m.2 slot for future storage upgrades.

In terms of connectivity, there's Wi-Fi 6, 4 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports (with Thunderbolt 3 support), dual ethernet, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a pair of 3.5mm audio jacks.

Razer currently appears to be out of stock on its official website, where it's exclusively taking pre-orders for the SFF Tomahawk (at least, initially). Buyers lucky enough to own one of these (considering the supply/demand issues) will also get a one-year warranty.