The big picture: Even if you don’t opt for a RestoMod system, perhaps the concept will inspire you to take on your own retro build. If you don’t already have something old lying around in the closet, thrift stores are an excellent first place to start your search. eBay is great, too. With a little elbow grease and some creativity, it’s not too terribly difficult to convert a worn out chassis into a true retro sleeper.

From fashion to video games and virtually everything in between, retro is in. The trend is even extending to the aftermarket PC industry, too.

Origin, the custom PC manufacturer based in Miami, is offering a limited-edition system that’s sure to give off that retro vibe. It’s based on the Neuron design, which utilizes a Corsair 4000D chassis with a custom printed HD UV front panel designed to mimic the look and feel of a 90s-era PC complete with disc drive, floppy drives and even a Turbo button graphic.

The chassis has also been painted a period-correct beige, a surprisingly refreshing change of pace compared to the black boxes with RGB lights that are common today.

Origin is only building 50 RestoMod PCs, so if you want one, you’ll need to act quickly.