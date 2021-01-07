Recap: The Dead or Alive series is a strange beast. While not in the same league as Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat, some of the 3D fighting games are pretty good and have earned glowing reviews. That's not what they're best known for, of course—that would be the titillation on offer from its ample-breasted characters. Despite its infamy, publisher Koei Tecmo is firmly against people making nude mods, especially if footage of said mods ends up on a DVD.

As reported by Japanese publication Famitsu and translated by Siliconera, the offending DVD, which was sold on an auction site, contained recordings from several titles, including Dead or Alive Xtreme: Venus Vacation. But this wasn't just footage of the vanilla games; it had been modded for "the removal of character clothing."

DOA publisher Koei Tecmo is far from flattered by the DVD, and considers it to be copyright infringement. The company is looking to file both a criminal case and civil suit against the person or persons responsible as it seeks restitution for the violation.

Dead or Alive Xtreme: Venus Vacation is a spin-off of the DOA beach volleyball series. It's free-to-play, with players able to spend real-world money on characters' bikinis and accessories. The game is only available in Japan, but you can check out the trailer here.

DOA's developers have spoken out against nude mods in the past. When Dead or Alive 5: Last Round became the first in the series to land on the PC, game director Yohei Shimbori threatened to pull future games from the platform if players took liberties. While not mentioning nude mods explicitly, he asked people to "play our game in good moral and manner." It took about a day for the nude mods to appear, but Shimbori's threat never came to pass. We saw a similar nude mod controversy when Final Fantasy XV arrived on PC.