In a nutshell: During Nvidia's "Game On" press event on Tuesday, the company announced its Ampere architecture is coming to a laptop near you. The company says its GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs will power more than 70 laptop models in 2021 starting at around $1,000.

Nvidia claims its new GeForce RTX 30 series laptop cards are up to 100 percent more energy-efficient and powerful enough to handle ray tracing on demanding games such as Cyberpunk 2077. The laptops are just as practical for content creators who may use any of the hundreds of hardware-accelerated apps in their work.

"After taking the desktop market by storm, our NVIDIA Ampere architecture is now powering the world's fastest laptops," said Kaustubh Sanghani, vice president and general manager of GeForce OEM at NVIDIA. "Nowhere does power efficiency matter more than in gaming laptops, a market that's grown 7x in the past seven years. These new thin and light systems are based on our Max-Q technologies, where every aspect — CPU, GPU, software, PCB design, power delivery, thermals — is optimized for power and performance."

At the lower end, Nvidia offers the GeForce RTX 3060, which it claims can deliver 90fps at 1080p on the most recent games set to "ultra." RTX 3060 models will start at $999 and have better performance than GeForce RTX 2080 Super laptops, which go for around $2,500.

It's mid-range GeForce RTX 3070 can push 1440p to 90fps at ultra settings. Nvidia says these units are 50-percent faster than those sporting an RTX 2070. These laptops will start at $1,299.

Its new flagship GPU, the GeForce RTX 3080, comes with up to 16GB G6 RAM. Nvidia claims these beasts will be in the "world's fastest laptops for gamers and creators." The high-end models should have no problem pushing over 100fps on ultra settings at 1440p should start at around $1,999.

The first of the Nvidia-powered laptops start rolling out on January 26, equipped with RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 GPUs. GeForce RTX 3060 models will come later this year. Partner OEMs include Acer, Alienware, ASUS, Gigabyte, HP, Lenovo, MSI, and Razer.