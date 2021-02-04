After the big wave of work-from-home tech shopping last year and the holiday discounts behind us, here's what TechSpot readers bought during the first month of 2021. We usually monitor for this kind of activity, and we thought it'd be interesting to share it with you as well, so we may start publishing this kind of lists every other month or so.

To be clear, this data comes from purchases made by TechSpot readers after you click on shopping links in our reviews, buying guides and Product Finder listings (for which we may receive a commission). Amazon collects anonymized information on all sales made through those links. If you have other ideas of how we can get creative (e.g. Intel vs. AMD purchases, or the most expensive items you're buying, or even non-tech items that get purchased through our links -- you'd be surprised), drop us a line below.

By far the most popular items were SanDisk Extreme microSD cards. According to stats, you bought over 60 microSD cards of 128GB ($23.99) and 256GB ($39.99) capacities. You can learn more about microSD classes, performance and what to buy in our microSD and SD Card Buying Guide.

Our favorite value CPU of 2020 ($199) remains the one of the best selling processors on Amazon. Although the 5600X has made its appearance in the top 20 selling items, it's not as widely available and it's more expensive. The 5950X is selling particularly well, too, surprisingly.

One of the latest and greatest Wi-Fi 6 routers is the Asus RT-AX3000, currently available for $168. As we found in our roundup, it's one of the fastest you can buy, too. This was the most popular router among TS readers both during the holiday season and during 2021 so far as well.

Sabrent is one of the SSD brands currently offering the best performance and bang for your buck in the storage department. With excellent speeds at noteworthy prices, you bought plenty of Rocket 4 ($169 for 1TB, $349 for 2TB) and the Rocket 4 Plus ($199 for 1TB) models in 2021 already.

Properly building that rig means getting high quality cooling and thermal paste, you have bought quite a few units of Arctic's MX-4 ($12.99).

We were not surprised to find Noctua on this list, but instead of one of their hefty heatsinks, you seem to have favored their quiet fans which go for $25 each. The better the cooling, the better the performance and for enthusiasts and beginners alike, the NF-A14 PWM is quiet and easy to install.

One of our long-time favorite gaming monitors that offers great value, the LG 27GL850 has recently been topped by rivals, but it's still pretty great if you find at the right price.

The inexpensive Acer SB220Q ($93.99) was another monitor that has sold well among you recently. If you're wondering if it's any good for less than $100, read our review.

The latest generation of NVMe SSDs are selling well. Samsung's 980 Pro PCIe NVMe Gen4 is among the best SSDs in the market and you seem to agree with your wallet.

SanDisk sold the most SD cards but Samsung was also preferred selling over 40 cards between the EVO and EVO Plus lines which sell for as little as $10.99 for a 64GB card.

The MSI GS66 Stealth 10SGS and MSI GL65 Leopard 10SFK were at the top of laptop purchases, both gaming models equipped with RTX 2080 and RTX 2070 GPUs respectively, perhaps it's not ideal to buy them with Ampere RTX series now landing on laptops unless you can score a healthy discount.