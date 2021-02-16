Bottom line: LastPass will become far less versatile to free tier users come next month as they'll have to pick from one of two device types moving forward. Users will have three opportunities to change device type in order to determine which suits them best. Optionally, users can start paying for the service to keep using it on computers and mobile devices, or explore other options on the market.

The password manager on Tuesday revealed that starting March 16, 2021, LastPass Free users will only be able to use the service on one category of device: computers or mobile devices. Computers include all types of Internet browsers running on desktops, laptops and tablets (Windows, macOS and Linux) while mobile devices are defined as smartphones, smartwatch and tablets running Android or iOS.

Users will be asked to select their active device type and will have three opportunities to switch between the two.

"Please note, that all of your devices sync automatically, so you’ll never lose access to anything stored in your vault or be locked out of your account, regardless of whether you use computer or mobile devices to access LastPass."

What’s more, starting May 17, 2021, e-mail support will only be available to users on Premium and Family plans. Pricing for LastPass Premium starts at $2.25 per month when billed annually. The Families plan covers up to six account users.

LastPass further revealed that it now has more than 20 million users around the world, but didn’t specify the ratio of free to paid users. Nevertheless, LastPass said it needs to “adapt our offerings to keep up with the constantly evolving digital world.”

LastPass, which was acquired by LogMeIn back in 2015, is one of a handful of respectable password managers on the market. As you'll likely find, however, it's get increasingly more uncommon to find ones that offer all the bells and whistles for free.

Images courtesy II.studio, Graphic farm