In context: Amazon in 2019 introduced Day 1 Editions, a program for early adopters that lets them get in on a limited production run of a new product. The idea was to use the program to gauge customer feedback on a particular product ahead of a broader rollout, but it prompted Amazon to question how they could get customers involved in the process even earlier.

Amazon has now unveiled Build It, a new Day 1 Editions program for uber-early adopters. The e-commerce giant will occasionally present some of its favorite concepts and customers can “vote” for the ones they want to see Amazon make by pre-ordering them. Should a concept amass the requisite number of pre-orders in a 30-day period, Amazon will start making it and the early birds will be among the first to receive it.

Amazon said pre-orders will carry a special price and users will only be charged if and when a product ships. If a pre-order goal is not met, the product won’t be made and nobody will be charged.

A handful of Build It concepts are already up for pre-order including a smart sticky note printer, a smart cuckoo clock and a smart nutrition scale. All utilize Alexa and are priced under $90 – check each individual product page for more information or to register your interest.

As of writing, the smart sticky note printer has reached 58 percent of its pre-order goal and has until March 19 to meet the remainder of its goal.