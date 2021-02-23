TL;DR: In what should come as no surprise, it appears prices for the RTX 3060, which launches this week, will be much higher than the MSRP. The latest entry in the Ampere line drops on Thursday (February 25), and if the purported prices of AIB partner cards are to be believed, we’ll be paying between 47 – 56 percent more than Nvidia’s recommended $329.

The RTX 3060 is supposed to offer fantastic value for money, with 3,548 Cuda cores and 12GB of GDDR6 for just $329. But with no Founders Edition, there was little expectation that third-party manufacturers would stick with that price.

Sadly, it looks as if last month’s reports that the RTX 3060 might actually cost more than the RTX 3060 Ti (MSRP $399) is accurate. Coreteks has leaked what is supposedly the retail prices of several upcoming RTX 3060 cards, which start at $489.99 and go up to $514.99.

RTX 3060 retail prices

RTX 3060 model Price MSI Gaming X Trio $514.99 MSI Ventus X2 (likely the Ventus 2X) $484.99 Zotac Gaming $499.99 Asus Strix $499.99 Asus TUF $489.99

Assuming these are accurate, even the cheapest RTX 3060, the Asus TUF, is almost 49 percent more than the MSRP. The MSI Gaming X Trio, meanwhile, is 56.5 percent higher.

For comparison, Best Buy has two third-party RTX 3060 Ti listed, one from EVGA and one from Gigabyte, that sell for $459 and $479, respectively—cheaper than the lowest-priced RTX 3060 on the list. Neither are in stock, naturally.

Nvidia hopes that severely limiting the RTX 3060’s Ethereum mining capabilities will help ease the availability problems experienced by every other new graphics card. But that won’t address the industry-wide chip shortages and scalping problems.