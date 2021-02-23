In a nutshell: The smartphone world has been waiting a long time for the fruits of Samsung's partnership with AMD. According to a renowned leaker, we'll finally see the RDNA mobile GPU this June.

It was back in 2019 when AMD and Samsung signed a deal that would bring the former's graphics tech to the latter's mobile devices. Later rumors claimed it was coming to Galaxy phones in 2021, and we've seen some promising benchmarks that show the GPU beating the Adreno 650 found in the Galaxy S20 series.

Samsung is tentatively scheduled to release Samsung × AMD GPU in June to showcase new technologies and specifications, but only to release GPU, the processor needs to wait. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 23, 2021

Now, Ice Universe, who's been behind countless Samsung leaks, has tweeted that the Samsung/AMD GPU will be revealed in June. They note that only the graphics processor is being unveiled; we'll have to wait a bit longer to see the full SoC it sits inside.

Samsung's own Exynos SoC has long faced criticism for its shortcomings when compared to the Snapdragon alternatives. There was even a petition demanding the company drop its in-house chip.

The recent Exynos 2100 is a lot closer to Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 888 in terms of its CPU performance—they share a similar design—but the Snapdragon's Adreno 660 outperforms the Mali-G78 MP14 in the Exynos by around 28 percent, though it runs hotter. An Exynos SoC with integrated RDNA tech could turn the Galaxy series into true graphics powerhouses. All Samsung needs to do is optimize the GPU.

More leaked benchmarks from last month showed that an engineering sample of the Samsung/AMD SoC almost doubled Apple's A14 Bionic's GPU performance. We'll have to wait and see whether the final product arrives in Galaxy phones this year or next.