In brief: Square Enix will host its first digital-direct showcase on March 18. The event will deliver news about the next Life Is Strange game and provide updates on other upcoming titles including Outriders, Just Cause Mobile and Balan Wonderworld, among others.

Square Enix Presents sounds a lot like a Nintendo Direct-style digital presentation. In addition to the world premiere of the next entry in the episodic graphic adventure series Life Is Strange, which is said to feature a new protagonist with a "fascinating new power," the event will deliver announcements and trailers for Outriders, Balan Wonderworld, Marvel’s Avengers and Just Cause Mobile as well as more information about the 25th anniversary celebration of Tomb Raider.

If you recall, Square Enix launched a Tomb Raider anniversary website back in February that chronicles the franchise’s history since the groundbreaking first entry hit the scene in 1996.

We’ll also learn about the latest games that Square Enix Montreal is cooking up. The subsidiary was founded in late 2011 and is Square Enix’s studio of choice for mobile game development, having worked on mobile adaptations of Hitman, Tomb Raider and Deus Ex over the years. Taito, another Square Enix subsidiary, will also share some new titles they’re working on, we’re told.

Square Enix Presents premieres on March 18 at 10 am Pacific / 5 pm GMT on YouTube and Twitch.