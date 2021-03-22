In brief: Samsung fans were hit with a hefty dose of sticker shock last year when the Galaxy S20 smartphones hit the market with a base price of $1,000. Needless to say, that price hike was a bit on the controversial side, and the backlash that resulted from it isn't something Samsung wants to experience twice. That's why the Galaxy S21 phones are much cheaper than their predecessors -- and are selling far better as a result.

In fact, if a recent SamMobile report is accurate, the S21 smartphones have sold three times better than the S20 line of devices -- during their first month -- and it isn't difficult to see why.

Each unit in the S21 line is $200 cheaper than its S20 counterpart. The base Galaxy S21 starts at just $800, with the most expensive model running you a cool $1,200. Although $800 is still a very significant chunk of change, it seems to be a lot easier for the average consumer to swallow.

Even on the high end, Samsung is seeing boosted shipments: the $1,200 S21 Ultra has made up around 40 percent of the entire product line's total sales. In other words, while $1,400 is seemingly too much for smartphone enthusiasts, $1,200 is just right.

Unfortunately, as solid as the S21 phones are overall (especially with their cheaper price points), there are a few drawbacks. To be more specific, Samsung is omitting the usual fast-charging brick and complementary pair of headphones from its S21 shipments, citing environmental concerns and a desire to avoid contributing to "e-waste."

If you want to snag an S21 for yourself, there are three models available: the S21, the S21+, and the S21 Ultra. They each have the same Snapdragon 888 processor, but the higher-tier models will net you a better camera, a bigger battery, and a handful of other improvements.