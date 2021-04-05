In context: Remember when Microsoft’s Edge had a popularity problem? That started to change when it switched to a Chromium-based version, replacing Firefox as the second-most-popular desktop browser after Chrome last year. It's a pattern that is continuing.

NetMarketShare’s 2020 report showed that Edge’s 7.59% desktop market share pushed it past Firefox in March last year. Now, a different analytics company—StatCounter (via Windows Latest)—reports that Edge has been adding users over the last few months as Firefox’s userbase shrinks.

While the data doesn’t prove Firefox users have been leaving for Edge, we see that Microsoft’s browser has seen its market share jump from 7.81% to 8.03% this year, while Mozilla’s product declined from 8.1% to 7.95%. That’s an all-time high for Edge, according to StatCounter.

Source: StatCounter Global Stats - Browser Market Share

Edge’s gain in users hasn't secured it the second position. That honor goes to Safari, which now has a 10.11% share, though its numbers have been falling since December, so Edge could overtake it soon enough.

Like Windows 7, it seems some people are having trouble letting go of the now-discontinued Internet Explorer. It has a 1.7% share that is declining very slowly.

The data is only for the desktop market. Looking at all platforms—desktop, tablet, and mobile—iPhones and iPads make Safari's second spot more secure with a 19.03% share, while Firefox moves ahead of Edge, albeit by just 0.23%.

Last month, we heard that a bug in the ‘Startup boost’ feature, which increases Edge’s launch time by keeping key processes running in the background when the browser isn’t open, was preventing it from closing, borking system performance.