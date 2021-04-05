Forward-looking: Any new iMacs are also going to ship with custom silicon under the hood. Apple laid the groundwork for its transition away from Intel CPUs last summer and started shipping the first Macs with the new hardware in time for the holidays. The full transition, Apple said at the time, would take about two years.

Apple’s iMac ships with your choice of 21.5-inch or 27-inch display. According to one credible leaker, however, that’ll be changing later this year with the arrival of refreshed models.

In a private tweet seen and translated by MacRumors, leaker l0vetodream reportedly said, “The iMac’s screen is really big, bigger than the biggest one.”

A Bloomberg report from earlier this year claimed two new iMacs are in the works and will feature flat backs and thinner bezels. The redesigned iMacs will also reportedly do away with the sizable chin, taking on a look that more akin to the Pro Display XDR.

Apple’s high-end display, for what it’s worth, packs a 32-inch diagonal IPS LCD.

If true, it’d be a meaningful change for the product line. While the iMac has been updated with new features periodically over the years, its physical design and appearance hasn’t changed since 2012.

Apple's next major event is the annual Worldwide Developers Conference. The online-only gathering kicks off on June 7 and runs through the 11th.

Images courtesy CucuMberStudio, Hadrian