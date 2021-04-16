In a nutshell: Are you enjoying The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+? It's certainly popular. Nielsen has revealed that the show’s debut episode drew 495 million minutes of viewing time during its first week, making it the most-watched series premiere ever on the platform.

According to Nielsen (via Entertainment Weekly), the first episode of the show attracted 495 million minutes of views between March 15 and March 21. For comparison, the service’s other recent Marvel series, WandaVision, managed 434 million minutes in its first week—though its episodes are shorter. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier also outperformed both season premieres of The Mandalorian.

As noted by Engadget, the only original to beat The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was Netflix’s Ginny and Georgia. It gained 540 million minutes viewed in the same week, though Netflix’s 200 million subscribers are around twice that of Disney+ and the whole series of the comedy-drama arrived at once, rather than being released weekly.

Disney+ will likely gain more subscribers as its content list grows: Black Widow arrives on the platform and in theaters simultaneously; the Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki is on its way; Hayden Christensen is reprising his role as Darth Vader in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series; a sequel series to 1980s fantasy classic Willow with Ron Howard and Warwick Davis is in the works.

Disney+ recently increased its subscription price, but it seems the extra $1 per month hasn't put people off. The Disney bundle, which includes Disney+, ESPN+ and the ad-supported version of Hulu, jumped to $13.99 a month, and the package with the ad-free version of Hulu is now $19.99 a month.