The big picture: Well, that didn’t take long. The Walt Disney Company has managed to eclipse the 100 million paid subscriber mark with Disney+ less than a year and a half after launching the over-the-top streaming platform. With a strong catalog and renewed motivation, the platform's potential is sky high.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek shared the milestone this week during the company’s annual shareholders meeting, which is being held virtually this year due to the pandemic.

Chapek said the platform’s success has inspired them to be even more ambitious, and to significantly increase their investment in the development of high-quality content.

Much like Netflix, which revealed in January that it plans to release at least one new movie every week in 2021, Disney is also going on the offensive. Chapek said they have set a target of 100+ new titles per year, which will include Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, Disney Animation and Disney Live Action programming.

Disney last shared subscriber figures in February as part of its quarterly earnings report. At that time, there were 94.9 million paying Disney+ subscribers. Disney didn’t say if a particular show or campaign helped push it past the 100 million subscriber milestone, but if we had to guess, new shows like WandaVision likely helped the cause.

