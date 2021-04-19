In brief: Google Chrome "Memories" is an enhanced browser history tool that divides the web pages you visited into various segments for ease of understanding. For now, the feature is available in Chrome's Canary builds, but it should hit the stable branch soon.

On most browsers, the history is a list of all the previous web pages that the user has visited, showing the URLs and the date the user has accessed them. In the case of Chrome, you can access your history through the three dots on the top right corner of the browser or through the address bar by entering chrome://history.

Now it seems Google wants to shake things up a bit by introducing Memories. Instead of just showing a list of the URLs and the date, it divides your history into segments. There's the "From Chrome History" section for general URLs and the "From tab groups and bookmarks" section showing the bookmarked pages you've visited.

For now, Memories is only available on Google Chrome Canary 92.0.4479.0, or higher. If you want to try it, go to the chrome://flags page, search for "Memories," and turn the option to "Enabled." Relaunch the browser to apply the setting. You should see the flag across most operating systems.

If the new Memories feature releases with Chrome 92, we should expect it to be available in July. It's unclear if Memories will completely replace Chrome's History or if they will coexist.

While you wait for Memories to reach Chrome's stable version, you can download Chrome's latest stable release, which uses HTTPS as the default protocol.