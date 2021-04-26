The big picture: Universal also put out a new promo featuring Vin Diesel that’s all about hyping people up for the reopening of theaters. After a tumultuous year with the pandemic, folks are no doubt looking for a return to normalcy and for many, that could involve taking in a movie on the silver screen.

Universal Pictures and its theater partners are going all in on the promotion of the next Fast & Furious movie.

In the lead up to F9, each and every film in the Fast & Furious franchise will be screened nationwide absolutely free of charge. The “Fast Fridays” promotion starts later this week and runs through mid-June as follows:

April 30 – The Fast and the Furious

May 7 – 2 Fast 2 Furious

May 14 – The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

May 21 – Fast & Furious

May 28 – Fast Five

June 4 – Fast & Furious 6

June 11 – Furious 7

June 18 – The Fate of the Furious

The action culminates on June 25 with the premiere of F9, the latest flick in the storied franchise.

Universal said the screening series will start in more than 500 theaters across the US and ultimately expand to include more than 900 theaters. Major chains including AMC Theatres, Cinemark and Regal will participate in the promotion. Universal encourages interested parties to check with individual theaters for screening tickets.