Rumor mill: Claims that Sony’s virtual reality headset for the PS5, expected to be called the PSVR 2, will be light years ahead of its predecessor have been circulating for a while. Now, rumored specs are supporting that boast: 4K resolution, motorized haptic feedback, inside-out tracking, and foveated rendering are all said to feature in the next-gen device.

The alleged specs come from UploadVR, which cites “reliable sources.” Assuming they’re accurate, the PSVR 2’s 2000 x 2040 per-eye resolution would put it ahead of the Oculus Quest 2—the most popular VR headset among Steam survey participants—but slightly lower than the HP Reverb G2, which leads the resolution race with 2160 x 2160 per-eye.

The PSVR 2 is said to include a motor that offers DualSense-style vibrations. Developers can use this to control haptic feedback, though one would hope it’s subtle enough not to shake wearers’ heads too violently. Such a feature could be fun—or horrible—in fighting games, however.

One claim that we’ve heard before is that headset will offer gaze tracking capable of foveated rendering, which means only the part of an image that a user is looking at gets rendered at a high quality, thereby improving the loading times and overall performance. The headset also comes with a lens separation adjustment dial that lets wearers adjust the spacing based on their pupillary distance.

The PSVR 2 will connect to a PS5 via USB-C and use onboard cameras to track the position of the new controllers, making the setup a lot simpler than the current version.

This all sounds pretty exciting, but when will the PSVR 2 arrive? No time soon, unfortunately. Sony back in October said it wouldn’t launch until 2022 at the earliest, and with the chip shortage expected to last well into next year, its development could be delayed.