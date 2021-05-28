The PC market is hot right now, with a combination of factors at play: sky-high demand for laptops and desktop PCs, a global chip shortage, and new CPUs and GPUs on offer from AMD, Intel and Nvidia.

HP can strive in this scenario, as one of the biggest global tech manufacturers, they're currently offering up to 47% discounts on select products through the HP Store, with limited time deals throughout the day each day, and free shipping on all orders.

Here are some of the highlights so far. Some of the deals are available for a limited time, while others will appear during the weekend and on Monday...

Currently on sale for $899 at the HP Store

The Spectre x360 is the best 2-in-1 convertible money can buy. HP has updated it for 2021 with the latest Intel hardware while keeping the good looks and excellent battery life. The HP Spectre X360 13" normally starts at $1,050 but it's currently on sale for $899 at the HP Store packing base specs which include a Core i5-1135G7 (Tiger Lake), 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD.

The HP Spectre x360 comes in a svelte ultrabook-like chassis that weighs less than 3 pounds and can be positioned in various ways. It's also a touchscreen in all its iterations. Buying direct from HP means you can configure it to your liking, up to a Core i7-1165G7, 2 TB PCIe NVMe SSD, and the option of a luxurious 4K UHD OLED panel.

The 14" version of the Spectre is also discounted during Memorial Day sales.

Starts at $1,270 with RTX 3060 and Ryzen 5 5600H

HP's best selling gaming laptop, we reviewed the Omen 15" last year but now it's updated with Ryzen 5000 CPUs and RTX 30 series GPUs. The Omen brings a mature vibe to HP's gaming range, as a versatile laptop that can play games and run through productivity tasks.

It offers particularly good value as well. Starting at $1,270, it packs a Ryzen 5 5600H, GeForce RTX 3060 6 GB GPU, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD and a 15.6" IPS 144 Hz FHD display. It's entirely configurable to up to a R9 5900HX and RTX 3070, among other display and memory options.

If you'd like to take your gaming laptop with you, HP's Pavilion Gaming Backpack 400 (just $29.99, from the usual $50) features a water-resistant exterior, comfortable fit, and spacious compartments for up to 15" laptops.

The Neverstop is meant to do one job, and do it really well. Currently discounted to $249.99, this is a no-frills wireless laser printer for black-and-white documents.

It's been very high rated by users (Amazon: 4.3 stars with over 1,400 reviews), it can print up to 21 ppm (pages per minute) and the included toner tank is good for up to 5000 printed pages. This is lowest cost per page on HP laser printing at less than 1 cent per page.

HP U27 4K offers wired and wireless connectivity for its 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS panel via Wi-Fi direct connect. It comes with a near bezel-less design, a height adjustable stand and down firing speakers built-in. The HP U27 Wireless is highly rated across many retailers user's reviews and it's currently selling for just $455 at the HP Store.

The HP 27fw is more of your entry-level 27" IPS 1080p monitor (1000:1 contrast, 5 ms gray to gray). Surprisingly it can play games with FreeSync support at 75 Hz, but clearly this is much better suited to office and home office environments with its slim aluminum and matte looks.

This HP all-in-one desktop should cover basic computing needs for the family. It's laptop-like internals consists of an AMD Athlon 3150U (2C/4T) CPU, integrated Radeon graphics, 8 GB RAM (upgradable to 16GB), a storage combo packing a 128 GB PCIe NVMe SSD, plus 1 TB 7200 rpm SATA and a DVD writer.

The HP AIO is sharp looking thanks to the slim, three-sided borderless Full HD display (21.5" IPS ZBD anti-glare). An obligatory FHD webcam, in addition to a 3-in-1 memory card reader, Gigabit LAN, Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity.