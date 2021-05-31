In brief: Nvidia’s Computex 2021 keynote begins in a few hours—and you can watch the whole thing right here. We’re expecting a slew of announcements, including the long-awaited RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti. Both cards are doubtlessly going to experience the same high demand and wallet-crushing prices as every other graphics card right now. In the RTX 3070 Ti’s case, we’re already seeing what some overseas retailers are charging for custom models: they start at $1,800.

Rumors of the RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti have been circulating since late last year. Nvidia all but confirmed that the cards would finally be unveiled at Computex, having released a teaser trailer for the reveal last week.

The big question on gamers’ lips, other than how hard it will be to buy one of these products, is how much they will cost. UK retailer LambdaTek has already listed prices for some RTX 3080 Ti custom models starting at $2,000 and going all the way up to $2,559 for the MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Suprim X 12G. That’s more than twice the expected $1,099 MSRP.

Now, prolific Twitter user momomo_us (via Tom’s Hardware) reports that the company has updated its website with RTX 3070 Ti listings. The publication converted the prices to US dollars minus the UK’s 20% value-added tax (VAT), coming up with $1,824 for the MSI RTX 3070 Ti Ventus 3X 8G OC, $1,958 for the Gaming X Trio 8G, and $2,025 for the Suprim X 8G.

For comparison, the site lists the RTX 3070 versions of the Suprim X, Gaming X Trio and Ventus 3X OC series for $1,036, $956, and $915, respectively.

There’s always the chance that these price tags are just placeholders that will soon change. But as everyone knows, the current graphics card market is in turmoil, so prices are all over the place at the moment. We’ll doubtlessly find out more during Nvidia’s keynote, so make sure to tune in later. We'll also see the new Doom Eternal announcement, which will almost certainly be the addition of official ray tracing support.

