Something to look forward to: Although Nvidia hasn't shared anything official about the RTX 3080 Ti and the RTX 3070 Ti, there is plenty of proof out there showing that these cards exist. From entire pallets full of RTX 3080 Ti cards to a box of an MSI RTX 3080 Ti Suprim X, and even some early listings, it's just a matter of time before Nvidia comes out with some sort of announcement.

Rumors about GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards started late last year, but there's been no official word about them. That may soon change as Nvidia is teasing an announcement for May 31, possibly during the company's keynote at Computex 2021.

Nvidia is currently teasing a reveal scheduled for May 31st at 10:00 PM PST. The GPU manufacturer hasn't specifically stated what will be shown at the event, but all signs point to the new RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti GPUs -- hopefully with some form of guarantee that these are gaming-first or gaming-only graphics cards.

For those that might still be skeptical about the announcement, Aorus ES accidentally confirmed the RTX 3080 Ti Vision through a Twitter post, too. Not only this suggests an imminent release, but it shows that these cards are already out in the wild.

Early reports suggest the RTX 3080 Ti will sport the GA102-225 GPU with 10,240 CUDA cores, 12GB of GDDR6X at 19 Gbps, and a 384-bit memory bus. The base clock is reportedly set at 1,365 MHz, while the boost clock is 1,665 MHz.

The RTX 3070 Ti is rumored to pack a fully-enabled GA104 GPU with 6,144 CUDA cores and 8GB of GDDR6X memory clocked at 19 Gbps across a 256-bit bus. Clock frequencies should stay at around the same level as the RTX 3080 and RTX 3070.

Both GPUs should also feature LHR to limit mining performance, increasing the chance for the average gamer to grab one on launch day and the weeks after. The RTX 3080 Ti is expected to release on June 3rd and the RTX 3070 Ti on June 10th.