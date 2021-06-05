Download this: There are many games, from big titles of past years to little indie projects, being given away right now. Many of these offers will expire soon. Peruse this list to see if any games you've been interested in are available for free right now.

In-between major new releases, gamers often find themselves looking for something new to play. If you've found yourself in the same position, we've compiled a list of titles you can look into when you're feeling bored. Some are totally free, while others are available as a nice bonus to subscription services many are likely to already be paying for.

Free games on Steam

There is no dearth of permanently free options available on the Steam store, and that roster is expanded quite frequently, but this list will cover limited time offers. You can find those less time-sensitive options here.

For those limited time offers, you'll need to click where the normal "Buy" button would be like you're making a typical purchase on the platform, but instead the button will be replaced with one saying "Add to Account." The game will be added to your Steam library to start downloading at your convenience.

Tell Me Why - Free until June 30

In this episodic mystery adventure from DONTNOD Entertainment, the studio responsible for Life is Strange you'll explore the past of twins Tyler and Alyson Ronan, and the small town in Alaska the game is set in.

From the game's page on Steam: "As you conjure up memories of the past, your choices will affect the twins’ relationship, determine the strength of their bond, and shape the course of their lives."

Chapter one is already free to play, but until the end of June you can get all three chapters free of charge.

Endless Space is a sci-fi strategy game where you'll control spacecraft while they battle for secrets and resources left over from an ancient civilization called The Endless. This game is available through a promotion that involves linking your Steam account to another platform.

Head to the Games2Gether page, and go through the quick registration process. Once that's done link, you will be prompted to link to your Steam account. Then, check your rewards (the present icon, top right of the G2G page) and there will be a code for Endless Space and its DLC.

Nights Into Dreams - Free until all limited codes are claimed

In this 2012 remake of a 1996 title for the Sega Saturn, you'll be flying through a colorful and fantastical world exploring, collecting, and fighting. You won't claim this offer through the Steam store. Instead, head to the website for Sega's 60th anniversary and register your email. You should then be asked to select a platform, where you'll select Steam's icon and sign in to link your Steam account. Then check your email momentarily for the code to redeem and add the game to your account.

Free games on the Epic Games Store

Epic is no slouch when it comes to free games. Every week, sometimes even more often, their store will have one or more free games that you can permanently add to your library. That's in addition to a lineup of games that are free to play by default.

There are some incredible hits, like Fortnite and Rocket League, in that list, with more coming in the future.

Frostpunk - Free until June 10

Frostpunk is a city builder set in a desolate, frozen world. You are tasked with making the tough decisions that come along with struggling to meet the people's basic needs. In the Epic Games store, click on "Get" and go through the normal checkout process to add Frostpunk to your library.

??? Mystery Game - Free from June 10-17

Once Frostpunk has had its run, check back again on the 10th (and again on the 17th, etc.) to find more free games to bolster your library.

Free games on Amazon Prime Gaming (included with Prime)

On the Prime Gaming homepage there is a rotating selection of titles to claim codes for. You may not be aware of it, but the Prime Gaming subscription is included with a yearly subscription for Amazon Prime. You'll take these codes to their respective platforms -- most often the Amazon Games app, but there are exceptions.

Battlefield 4 - Free until June 21

Battlefield 4 is an entry in the massively popular Battlefield franchise. While it isn't the most recent game, there's no reason to pass it over while it's offered for free. Sign in to Prime Gaming, and on the game's page claim your code. This code can be redeemed on EA Origin.

Batman - The Telltale Series - Free until July 1

This game's depiction of Batman focuses less on the physical feats of the popular figure, like sneaking up on and beating baddies senseless, and more hones in on the gritty and dark nature of his work, how it affects him and what effects it has on Gotham as a whole.

On the Prime Gaming homepage, navigate down to the "Games with Prime" section and click "Claim Game." Take the resulting code to the Amazon Games app and redeem it to get playing.

Smaller Titles

You'll find these games from indie developers on the Prime Gaming homepage right now. Claim your code there and redeem it on the Amazon Games app.

BFF or Die, until July 1

Newfound Courage, until July 1

Lost in Harmony, until July 1

Mugsters, until July 1

Spitkiss, until July 1

Frog Climbers, until June 25

Mana Spark, until June 18

Bombslinger, until June 11

Faraway: Director's Cut, until June 4

Free games on GOG

GOG has a static list of free games, so it won't be constantly refreshed with new titles, however some of these can't be found anywhere else. You can add them all to your cart on this page, proceed to checkout and find them in your GOG library. Otherwise, check out the limited offers available now.

Highlights include Ultima 4, Shadow Warrior Classic, GWENT: The Witcher Card Game, Postal and Tyrian 2000.

It is unlikely, if you're reading this list, that you haven't heard of The Witcher 3, a critically acclaimed open-world RPG from 2015. Well, this offering is for a touched up version of the original The Witcher, the game that kicked off the whole series.

Download the GOG Galaxy desktop client and sign in, or create an account if you don't have one. The first thing you see after that should be the main page, where you can grab The Witcher.

Children of Morta - (Kind of) free while limited codes remain

Child of Morta is a charming rogue-lite where you play as the different members of a family as they stand against darkness and define their own destiny in procedurally generated dungeons.

To claim, you'll need to sign up on the giveaway page and spend $25 on a Visa card in the GOG games store. While this isn't free per se, it's a nice bonus for those readers who are already frequent spenders on GOG. There are 53,000 codes total and the promotion will end when they're all gone.

Free games on Itch.io

Itch.io's platform is exclusively for indie games. If you're interested in checking out lesser known developers and titles this is the place to go. The free offerings there don't have their own curated page, so head to the sales page and look for current offerings. This selection will change periodically so revisit the sales page to look for new stuff. Proceed as if you were going to purchase a game normally, and laugh maniacally when you see your cart's total at $0.00.

Here's some of what's free right now, descending by the store's popularity rating:

The Struggle of Combat

Larger Than Light

Tôtem

Winterlore I

Rock From Hell

Hack-R

Smithy Wars

Take It Racing

A Western Ballad

Skin & Bones

Materia Ex Vita Chronicles

Hampton Court

Dark Hope: A Puzzle Adventure

Chaos Lab

Interplanetary Ex

Number Islands

Survive 10

These lists are almost all rotating selections and you can check back periodically to find new games for free. If you check out even a fraction of these, though, you'll have plenty of distractions until that big release you've been waiting for. As for myself, I'll be playing some of these and more while I wait for the release of Elden Ring in the distant year of 2189.