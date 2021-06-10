In brief: Seagate's latest Cyberpunk 2077-inspired merchandise is an SSD you can use to complete your Cyberpunk 2077-themed gaming rig. The company is only making 2,077 of these drives, but at least they're not the kind that miners of Chia crypto would want to use, as it's only rated for 1800 TB of write endurance.

Cyberpunk hype has wound down significantly after its release disappointed users of last generation consoles and failed to deliver on some of the promises made by developer CDPR. Still, that's not stopping manufacturers from coming up with Cyberpunk-themed PCs and components that fans can grab for their collection.

Seagate keeps riding this train with the announcement of the FireCuda 520 Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition. The company is making 2,077 of the drives, which is simply a prettier version of the FireCuda 520 SSD, which comes in an M.2 2280 form factor.

The FireCuda 520 was among the first PCIe 4.0 SSDs to become available, promising read and write speeds of up to 5,000 and 4,400 MB per second, respectively. This SE drive is no different from a performance perspective. Also, the regular FireCuda comes in 500 GB to 2 TB capacities, but the limited edition is 1 TB only.

If you want to install the FireCuda 520 CP Limited Edition SSD in your system, make sure you have enough clearance for the large yellow-neon heatsink. Seagate says it can reduce the drive's temperature by up to 22 degrees Celsius, and doesn't recommend taking it off as you could easily damage the drive while doing so.

The heatsink dimensions are 80.15 mm L x 22.9 mm W x 18.25 mm H, which includes a backlit Cyberpunk logo that you can control via the included 5-volt addressable RGB connection cable. Pricing hasn't been revealed yet, but seeing that the 1 TB FireCuda 520 is retailing for around $210, we can only assume Seagate's asking price will be north of that for the limited edition drive.