In brief: To celebrate the upcoming addition of ray tracing capabilities to Doom Eternal, Nvidia has teamed up with Bethesda to launch a bundle that includes an RTX 3080 Ti, the game, and several other goodies in one $1,450 package. There are only 300 available, which means hopeful buyers will have to get lucky in a reservation raffle that starts today.

Nvidia’s latest GeForce Graphics Driver (471.11) prepares compatible PCs for ray tracing and DLSS coming to Doom Eternal on June 29th. To celebrate the occasion, Nvidia and Bethesda have announced the Doom Eternal GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Demon Slayer Bundle.

The $1,450 pack brings together a game code for Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition, a $100 Bethesda Gear Store Digital Gift Card, an exclusive Nvidia-themed Titanium Doom Eternal T-Shirt, a Doom Eternal Titanium Slayer Mini toy, and a Doom Eternal: The Ancients Gods oversized mousepad.

The flagship item, of course, is the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti FE with its MSRP of $1,119—though finding one at that price is far from easy.

It goes without saying that the 300 Slayer Bundles will be in high demand, if only for the graphics card. As such, interested buyers in the US and Canada must enter this raffle (EU residents enter here) that runs from today until July 7, 2021, 11:59 PM (MST), with winners drawn randomly and notified on July 8.

If you are one of the lucky 300, you’ll have 48 hours to complete your order; otherwise, someone else will take your place.