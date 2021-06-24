Something to look forward to: Today's the day we were once told would never arrive. Windows 10's successor, Windows 11, will be unveiled in a few hours, and you can watch the whole thing as it's livestreamed. Will the next version of Microsoft's operating system be merely an iterative update of the current version? Tune in at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST to find out.

The name Windows 11 hasn't been officially confirmed by Microsoft—today's stream is a "Microsoft Windows Event"—though hints such as the 11-minute video it released of slowed-down Windows startup sounds and the 11am start time were far from subtle. There were also the DMCA takedown notices the company issued sites sharing "a leaked copy of the unreleased Windows 11."

You can watch the reveal, which has an unknown runtime, on the Microsoft Event Page, where the company asks people to "Join us to see what's next for Windows." You can also watch it on Twitter (below).

We're going live soon! Set a reminder to tune in at 11 am ET 👇 https://t.co/3CKD2nMYf3 — Windows (@Windows) June 24, 2021

From what we've seen in the leaked ISO, much of what's changed in Windows 11 revolves around arguably minor UI changes such as a new Start menu and rounded corners. There's also a new snap feature built into the maximize button on all apps.

If you want to see how games and applications perform on Windows 11 compared to its predecessor, check out this feature that compares the leaked ISO with Windows 10.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has teased what could be a new Windows Store announced during the event, which would certainly be welcome, and it's expected that Windows 11 will be offered as a free upgrade to Window 10 users—and maybe to those still on Windows 7 and Windows 8.