In a nutshell: Apricorn has expanded its Aegis Fortress L3 series of encrypted portable drives to include a new 20TB SSD variant. The biggest drive of its kind features several security features on-board, including physical tamper protection, a wear-resistant keypad, software-free operation and real-time 256-bit AES XTS hardware encryption. Consequently, its data transfer speeds aren't anything spectacular, but the performance should be acceptable to users looking for such high levels of security on a portable drive.

Having 'Fortress' in its name sufficiently hints that Apricorn's Aegis Fortress L3 isn't meant for the usual consumer but is aimed at government agencies, power and health sectors, and enterprises looking to protect and move sensitive data with the highest level of security.

The Aegis drive meets NIST's FIPS 140-2 Level 3 standard, which Apricorn says exceeds the U.S. federal government's requirement for protection of sensitive data. Meeting this standard assures that the drive offers physical tamper resistance, uses identity-based authentication, and has added physical or logical layers to securely transfer sensitive data (private keys, passwords, PINs) between interfaces.

While the HDD variant of this drive uses a 5400 rpm disk and is available between 500GB and 5TB capacities, Apricorn hasn't specified the type of NAND flash inside the SSD version, which it offers in capacities from 512GB up to 20TB. Data transfers, meanwhile, will reach a maximum of 370MB/s with on-the-fly 256-bit hardware encryption.

The drive uses a USB 3.2 Type-A cable for interfacing and comes with a Type-A and -C cable in the box. Its software-free operation enables wide system compatibility to work across Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, Symbian and other platforms. It's offered with a 3-year limited warranty and is available for purchase on Apricorn's official website.