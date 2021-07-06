Why it matters: We’ve known for a while that AMD's Radeon RX 6600 and RX 6600 XT are arriving soon, and it seems their launch is imminent. PowerColor has listed both the cards on its website, though they don’t include details such as specs or specific launch dates.

VideoCardz spotted both of AMD’s unreleased products on the Taiwanese manufacturer’s website, suggesting an upcoming release. The listings come around two weeks after Gigabyte submitted six Radeon RX 6600 XT cards to the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) site. There was also a leaked photo of the card in May.

Image via VideoCardz

The Radeon RX 6600 XT is expected to be based on the Navi 23 GPU found in the Radeon Pro W6600 and RX 6600M mobile card, which would make it a mid-range offering that will likely go up against the RTX 3060. The GPU features up to 28CUs, 2,048 shaders, 32MB Infinity Cache, and 8GB of GDDR6 on a 128-bit bus. The card could feature clock speeds up to 2.9Ghz along with low power consumption of around 100W.

AMD boss Lisa Su previously said a reference single-fan graphics card from the Radeon RX 6000 series, supposedly based on the Navi 23 GPU, would land in the first half of the year. We’ve passed that point now, but signs suggest the RX 6600 and RX 6600 XT will arrive very soon.

Last week also saw what appears to be a marketing image (below) of the RX 6600 XT leak online.

Now’s a good time for AMD to launch new cards. The volatile graphics card market that has suffered availability issues and inflated prices for so long is finally showing signs of recovery, helped enormously by China’s crackdown on crypto mining that has led to used cards going on sale. We’ve also seen falling prices and better availability in Germany, more anti-scalping measures, Nvidia reportedly increasing its RTX 3060 supply, and declining average eBay selling prices.