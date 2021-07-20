Recap: When a game cracking team released a pirated version of Resident Evil Village last week that was stripped of all DRM protection, it was readily apparent that Capcom’s implementation of Denuvo alongside its own anti-tamper technology was causing grief for players on the PC. Fortunately, it didn’t take Capcom long to act on the intel.

The developer and publisher recently updated the Steam version of Resident Evil Village by adding support for FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), an upscaling technology from AMD that serves as its answer to Nvidia’s DLSS. Capcom further said that adjustments have been made to optimize the anti-piracy technology used in the game, but didn’t elaborate on what exactly was tweaked (or removed).

We haven’t yet had a chance to test if Capcom’s changes were enough to put the stuttering problem to rest, but at least we now know for certain that they are aware of the problem and are attempting to fix it. Have you had a chance to play the game with the latest update? If so, has the stuttering issue gone away?

In related news, Capcom just last week revealed that the online multiplayer game that was to be bundled with Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil Re:Verse, has been pushed back to 2022 in order to give the development team more time to deliver a smooth gameplay experience.