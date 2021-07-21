What just happened? Samsung has confirmed its next Unpacked event is officially taking place on August 11 at 10am ET / 7am PDT, but it seems this year's online-only show will be missing a familiar sight: the latest Galaxy Note handset. Instead, it appears that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 will take center stage.

Rumors that the Galaxy Note 20 could be the last in the Note series have persisted since last summer. They seemed all the more credible once the Galaxy S21 Ultra arrived with support for the Note's signature S-Pen stylus. There were also reports in March of Samsung executive Koh Dong-jin telling shareholders it could be a "burden" to release two flagships in a year.

The Unpacked invite's tagline, "Get ready to unfold," hints at what is in store. Alleged images and specs of both the Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 arrived last month. In the case of the latter, we're expecting a 7.5-inch AMOLED inner screen, a 6.2-inch cover display, and a Snapdragon 888 processor. It's also rumored to be cheaper than the Z Fold 2, coming in at $1,600.

Elsewhere, an FCC listing has confirmed the Z Fold 3's mmWave 5G and UWB (ultra-wideband) support, 9W wireless charging, reverse wireless charging, and MST for Samsung Pay.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 clamshell, meanwhile, is said to feature a dual-tone color scheme and a larger (1.9-inch) external cover screen, while the 6.7-inch 25:9 internal display from the predecessor remains unchanged. The dual-camera layout is now vertical, there's a bigger battery, and it will reportedly have an under-screen selfie cam. It will also feature a Snapdragon 888 and is expected to carry a $1,400 price tag.

Samsung has confirmed that the latest Galaxy Watch will be unveiled at the Unpacked event. The wearable will run the new version of Wear OS the company co-created in partnership with Google. We might also see the Galaxy Buds 2 revealed, and the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could also appear.