Something to look forward to: In the last few years, we've seen many game franchises being adapted to animation series or movies. Games like Mortal Kombat, Dragon's Dogma, Dota, Resident Evil, and Castlevania are just some of them, but there's more to come. As it seems, PUBG is also set to receive an anime adaptation produced by Adi Shankar, Castlevania's showrunner.

As a game, PUBG has seen better days, but it's still quite famous worldwide. Since Apex Legends, Fortnite, and CoD: Warzone launched, PUBG has been losing momentum as the more recent games overshadow the first-big battle royale game. However, that doesn't seem to have affected Krafton, the owner of PUBG, and Adi Shankar's decision to make an animation project based on the game.

"As a player, I've been crushing the competition in the Battlegrounds since PUBG released in 2017. I'm grateful to KRAFTON for the trust and confidence they've placed in me to execute my vision as a filmmaker and I'm excited to embark on this journey together," said Shankar. "To me, this animated project represents another step in the evolution of mending the torched bridge between the games industry and Hollywood. I look forward to revealing to everybody what winning a chicken dinner looks like."

CH Kim, CEO of Krafton, came out publicly to say the new animation project is part of a plan to keep expanding the PUBG universe to other areas. Kim promised to share more details about the new animated series soon.

Since its release in 2017, PUBG has launched multiple versions including PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Lite, and PUBG Lite. In its prime, Steam registered over 3.2 million concurrent players playing PUBG, but it's since dropped considerably, now peaking at 413,000 according to Steam Charts.

Besides the upcoming animated project, PUBG has already received a live-action short film named "Ground Zero" and the "Mysteries Unknown: Birth of the Battlegrounds" mockumentary.

PUBG is available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Google Stadia, Windows PC and mobile platforms.