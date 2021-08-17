Why it matters: It’s taken just over eight months for CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 to find its way to the bargain bin. And by bargain bin, I mean they're practically giving it away. And even if you don’t intend to play the PS4 version, it still might be worth picking it up for $10 considering CD Projekt Red will give owners a free next gen upgrade later this year.

For a limited time (today only), you can nab a physical copy of Cyberpunk 2077 Standard Edition for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One for just $10. Each purchase also includes a free SteelBook case from WB Games, a $9.99 value.

CD Projekt Red dropped the highly anticipated action role-playing game on December 10, 2020, following several delays. The company sold more than 13 million copies in just 10 days but multiple issues prompted Sony to pull the game from the PlayStation Store on December 17.

It wouldn’t return until this past June, and when it did, it came with a warning from the developer that users may continue to experience performance issues with the PS4 edition as they continue to improve stability across all platforms.

#Cyberpunk2077 is now back on the PlayStation Store.



You can play the game on PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5. Additionally, a free next gen upgrade will be available for all owners of the PS4 version of Cyberpunk 2077 in the second half of 2021. pic.twitter.com/RTkptIHOb4 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 21, 2021

This did little to damper sales, however, as the PS4 version went on to become the top downloaded game on the PlayStation Store that month. Oddly enough, the game fell out of the top 20 for the month of July.

The offer is only good through the end of the day so if you're interested, you should act now.