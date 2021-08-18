Facepalm: Those hoping that Cyberpunk 2077 could start making a No Man's Sky-style resurgence from a disappointing game into something special were left disappointed by the first DLC reveal yesterday. While CD Projekt Red had emphasized this will be a small piece of extra content, people were surprised by how little it offers.

CD Projekt Red used its official Twitch channel to preview Cyberpunk 2077's upcoming 1.3 patch and the DLC packaged with it. "Since launch, as all of you are definitely aware, things have not gone exactly as planned," said senior quest designer Patrick Mills. "There's not been a lot of communication from us about what's going on with the project, where we are with things, and why things are taking so long. This is our attempt to sort of try to fix that situation."

The changes introduced by the DLC are all cosmetic: an alternate appearance for Johnny Silverhand, two new Jackets for V, and a new vehicle called the Archer Quartz "Bandit," which will be available as a reward or to purchase.

There are some quality-of-life changes coming in the 1.3 patch, including the minimap automatically zooming out while driving and a button for reallocating perk points on the skill tree.

"These are small DLCs. I have seen people getting really hyped because, 'oh my god, DLCs are coming!' These are small DLCs. We'll be releasing more later," Mills said, with level designer Miles Tost explaining that the DLCs are different from the full-sized expansions arriving in the future, which should be comparable to The Witcher 3 add-ons Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine.

Seen all the patch notes, I have to say this focus on cosmetic issues seems like a PR strategy. Very disappointing. We, as players, have a great deal of patience when it comes to bugs and visual glitches. We want better systems. Crowd, NPC and police AI. Next gen update! :( — Tommy Sollén (@tommysollen) August 17, 2021

Despite the explanations and assurances, many viewers were unhappy with the DLC's content, or lack of it, and the stream's overall presentation; Tost comparing the patching of an already released game to "open-heart surgery" brought plenty of indignation from commentators.

Whether Cyberpunk 2077 will draw players back with its first expansion remains to be seen. By then, it could be a case of too little, too late.