In a nutshell: Apple could be preparing multiple product events in September, dishing out every product it has to announce this year in the span of a single month. That may seem counter-intuitive, but it could allow Apple to better cater to back-to-school shoppers and get an early start on the holidays.

Apple is reportedly planning to condense multiple product launch events into a single month rather than spread them out as it did last year according to sources familiar with the matter as reported by DigiTimes (paywalled). If true, it would be a rather uncharacteristic move for Apple.

Last year, the Cupertino tech titan hosted an event in mid-September to announce new Apple Watches and an upgraded iPad. In mid-October, Apple hosted a second event where it unveiled the iPhone 12. It’d be another month before Apple was ready to announce new Macs.

The staggered events ensured that each new product had ample time to soak up media attention and have impactful launches.

Apple’s fall lineup is expected to include the iPhone 13 family, the Apple Watch Series 7, third-gen AirPods, new iPads and redesigned MacBook Pros.

DigiTimes’ track record isn’t the best, although Apple leaker Mark Gurman recently said he also believes Apple will host multiple product events this fall, but didn’t say if they would all come in a single month or be spread out like last year.

Image credit Brandon Romanchuk, Daniel Romero