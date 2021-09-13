WTF?! Most average people remain confused over NFTs, finding the concept harder to understand than cryptocurrency—something else many non-technical types are bewildered by. No doubt adding to the confusion is the ability to buy a $475 NFT ticket to see, in real life, the most expensive non-fungable token ever sold.

Crypto fund Metapurse’s Dreamverse festival, being held at Terminal 5, New York City this November 4, includes a gallery featuring work from over 150 artists in an "interactive digital art experience." The work will be displayed through installations, large screens, and virtual reality booths.

The highlight of the festival is its afterparty. In addition to being headlined by the DJ Alesso, it will feature the inaugural display of the most expensive NFT sold to date—Beeple’s $69 million "Everydays: The First 5000 Days."

Wow. @beeple. $69m for a purely digital work. No matter how you feel about NFT’s, don’t look away from this. It’s okay to not get why someone would pay that, and it’s okay to be bummed about the climate impact. But don’t be willfully ignorant about what’s happening. — Chris Sacca 🇺🇸 (@sacca) March 11, 2021

Obviously, you can look at Beeple’s work on anything with screen and online connection, but partygoers will be viewing the only authentic copy of the image, owned by Metapurse. It’s being projected on a bespoke three-story-tall hybrid physical and digital structure, too. Some might argue this is akin to seeing an original piece of art in person as opposed to looking at an online picture, though that’s debatable.

Tickets for entry into the gallery alone cost $30. Those wanting to attend the afterparty and see Beeple’s piece will have to pay between $150 to $175, and there are some NFT tickets priced between $475 and $600; these black and white digital tickets change color when scanned at the entrance. If you’re rich enough that money has lost all meaning, a VIP ticket costs $2,500.

While the popularity of NFTs seems to be waning, last week saw a set depicting cartoon apes sell for $24.4 million at Sotheby’s.

Want to save money? Here's Beeple's "Everydays: The First 5000 Days" in its entirety.