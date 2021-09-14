In brief: Canon's latest addition to the EOS R family of pro-grade cameras doesn't come cheap. At least on paper, the high price tag is justified by fast autofocus, tracking, and burst shot capabilities, not to mention a new system that allows you to focus on a subject by simply looking at it through the electronic viewfinder.

After launching the EOS R5 and EOS R6 full-frame mirrorless cameras last year, Canon has finally revealed the most awaited member of the EOS R family -- the Canon EOS R3. This new body comes with some impressive features that make it ideal for wildlife and sports photographers.

Canon says the new camera is supposed to bridge the gap between the EOS R5 and the flagship EOS-1D X MkIII model. At the heart of the EOS R3 is a brand new stacked backside-illuminated (BSI) 24.1-megapixel full-frame sensor, but that's not the biggest selling point of this camera.

With the EOS R3, the focus is on super-fast shooting. Thanks to the Digic X processor and fast autofocus capabilities, Canon's latest can shoot in bursts of 150 photos at up to 30 frames per second with the silent (electronic) shutter and up to 12 frames per second with the mechanical one. The EOS R3 also supports a maximum ISO of 102,400 and comes with improved automatic white balance and a way to record custom white balance profiles.

Video capture doesn't deliver the 8K video the EOS R5 is capable of, but you still get a very respectable 6K video at 60 frames per second or 10-bit 4K at up to 120 frames per second.

The EOS R3's improved autofocus performance can be attributed to the 1,053 total AF points, but Canon has added a new trick -- eye and body detection, tracking and autofocus based on deep learning technology. That means photographers can set an AF point by looking at an area of the 5.76-million dot electronic viewfinder, where an infrared sensor will scan where the person is looking.

Otherwise, Canon's EOS R3 looks almost like a carbon copy of the EOS-1D X MkIII, with its waterproof and dust-resistant magnesium alloy body and built-in vertical grip. You get ample connectivity options with USB-C, wired LAN, 5 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, along with the customary UHS-II SD and CF express card slots.

All of this is packed into a body lighter than that of the EOS-1D X MkIII, weighing only 1.81 pounds. The new EOS R3 body will set you back $6,000, and will become available sometime in November.

Its release is accompanied by two new lenses for the EOS R camera lineup -- a $650 100-400mm f/5.6-8 telephoto zoom and a $300 16mm f/2.8 compact ultrawide prime.