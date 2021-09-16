In context: Ikea isn't new to the practice of collaborating with other companies to create product lines that cater to a specific crowd—the cross-pollination with Sonos and Teenage Engineering comes to mind. With Asus' ROG sub-brand, the Swedish company sought to make gamer-oriented furniture and accessories that look good and don't break the bank.

In 2020, Ikea said it was partnering with Asus to make affordable ROG furniture and accessories aimed at gamers who want to spruce up their place. Earlier this year, the two companies launched the new furniture collection in China and Japan and promised it would soon land on the US and UK markets.

Next month, that promise becomes a reality. The collection is made up of six product families—Uppspel, Matchspel, Gruppsel, Lånespelare, Huvudspelare, and Utespelare. Ikea designed Uppspel in collaboration with Asus, and the others were a product of its own imagination, even if still somewhat inspired by the latter company's ROG aesthetic.

There's a lot to like about this furniture, which has relatively affordable price tags ranging from as little as $8 for the cheapest item to $600 for an adjustable gaming desk that usually costs north of $1,000.

You can choose from various products, including gaming chairs, gaming desks, cabinets, drawers, ring lights, phone holders, mouse mats, a mouse bungee, an insulated tumbler, a multifunctional blanket, neck pillow, cup holder, and a wooden arm headphone stand. These should cover pretty much everything you might want to improve your gaming setup.

Kris Huang, the general manager of the Asus Gaming Gear and Accessory Business Unit, said in a statement that "gamers globally know and love the ROG brand, and they trust it to deliver the most exciting gaming innovations in the market. Our new partnership with the experts at Ikea will allow ROG to find new and interesting ways to delight gamers in and around the home."

Ikea's Ewa Rychert added that "we believe there's a lot to be done to democratize the gaming experience. Now, we take the first step on our gaming journey, and we do it by presenting affordable, high-performing gaming products and complete solutions that we hope reflect people's personality and taste."

You can consult the full catalog here. The ROG x Ikea Gaming collection will be available on Ikea's online store, as well as several of its physical stores.