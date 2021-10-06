What just happened? The long-rumored first Android tablet to come from HMD Global using the Nokia name has just been unveiled. The 10.4-inch slate, called the Nokia T20, will cost $249 when it goes on sale on November 17 in the US, while those in the UK can buy it now.

It was back in July when listings for the Nokia T20 appeared on UK websites and it received certification in Russia. As it's a lot cheaper than the likes of the latest iPad and Surface Go, the T20 is definitely aimed at the mid- to lower-range of the tablet market, but it still has features such as a 2000 x 1200 (224 PPI) resolution, similar to that of the slightly smaller Amazon Fire HD 10.

The Nokia T20 is powered by a Unisoc Tiger T610 octa-core SoC and has 4GB of RAM with 64GB of expandable storage in the US/UK. It also features an 8,200mAh battery—along with 15W fast charging—that HMD says will allow 15 hours of web surfing, 7 hours of conference calls, or 10 hours of video playback.

Elsewhere, there's a 5-megapixel front-facing camera positioned on the side of the display so it's better for use in landscape mode, an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera, and IP52 dust- and water-resistance.

The Nokia T20's $249 makes it $80 cheaper than the latest base iPad, but then its SoC is never going to compete with Apple's A13 Bionic processor. HMD will also be using stock Android, whereas its rival has the excellent iPadOS. It will launch with Android 11, and buyers get two years of major OS updates along with three years of monthly security updates. The tablet will also come in Wi-Fi and LTE versions.

HMD says that the Nokia T20 has support for its HMD Enable Pro enterprise mobility management tool, and it also comes with Google Kids Space, a kids' mode with content designed to help children discover, create, and grow.

We name the $99 Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021 model) the best budget option in our 2021 tablet guide, while the best Android slate is the $664 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+. The Nokia T20 is obviously closer to the former in terms of price and specs, so it'll be interesting to see how HMD's tablet is received.

This won't be the first tablet to carry the first Nokia name. There was the Nokia N1 from 2014, which was before the brand was licensed to HMD Global, and the Windows RT-based Nokia Lumia 2520 that arrived in 2013.