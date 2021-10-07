In brief: Sony's PlayStation 5 is the fastest-selling console it has ever made, and the company shipped more than 10 million units in the first eight months after launch. To celebrate this achievement, a company called Caviar has made a golden version of the PlayStation 5 that is every bit as expensive as it looks.

Both the original PlayStation 5 console as well as the minor revision that was launched this year are still hard to find, and most people still have to go through the insane lottery of online and offline retailer restocks in order to get one.

However, if money is no object and you're a fan of luxury, a Russian company called Caviar has a solution in the form of a bespoke PlayStation 5 encased in 18-karat gold. Some of you may remember the gold PlayStation 5 from Truly Exquisite, but Caviar's version takes things to a whole new level with an ornate decorative pattern that gives it a unique look.

Accompanying the console is a custom stand made of black wood, as well as a controller with leather grips and gold thumbsticks that have the Caviar logo embossed on them. The company has only made five of these PlayStation 5 Prime Gold consoles, and you can have one for the unbeatable price of $352,770.

If that isn't to your liking, Caviar has also made nine units of what it calls the PlayStation 5 Golden Rock, sporting a unique geometry that will look familiar to Deus Ex fans. This one carries a price tag of $366,310.

Of course, paying a six-figure price for a gaming console isn't something most people will be able to do. This is why Caviar also made 99 units of a gold-plated PlayStation 5 model that sports the same texture as the Prime Gold variant and costs $12,750. That's still a hefty sum, but it's 30 times cheaper for a customized console with the same silicon heart inside.