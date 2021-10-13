What just happened? Apple and Google won’t be the only tech giants hosting a new product unveiling next week. Samsung earlier today announced plans for a second Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled to air on October 19. But what can we expect to see?

Samsung hosted its first Galaxy Unpacked event of the season back in August, where the company announced the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, new Galaxy Watch4 models and the Galaxy Buds2.

The South Korean tech titan didn’t provide much insight into what viewers can expect next week, only that we’ll get to see how Samsung is “opening up new experiences for self-expression through technology.”

With the Galaxy Note series seemingly shelved, Samsung could use the event to introduce a more affordable version of the Galaxy S21 called the S21 FE. Others believe Sammy could focus on software and services during the event, an area the company has reportedly been interested in exploring further.

All we know for certain at this point is that Unpacked Part 2 will air on Samsung’s YouTube channel starting at 10 a.m. Easter on October 20.

It’s going to be a busy week in the tech world next week. Apple has scheduled its next event for October 18 where most expected to see new M1X-powered Macs break cover. A day later, Google will host its Pixel 6 hardware event where we’ll finally get the missing details about the company’s next smartphone. Then of course, Samsung’s event’s happens the very next day.