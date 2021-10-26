In context: Movie adaptations of video games have generally not been too well-received with producers failing to capture the essence in a non-interactive format. Video games based on movies have done arguably better. A few notable examples include Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (2019), Mad Max (2015), Alien Isolation (2014), and GoldenEye 007 (1997). Saber Interactive hopes to contribute to this list with its take on A Quiet Place.

On Tuesday, Saber Interactive announced it is working with iLLOGIKA and EP1T0ME on a video game based on the Paramount Pictures movie A Quiet Place. The game is not a strict adaptation of the film. Instead, the developers will take the movie's basic premise and create a unique game set in that terrifying universe.

For those unfamiliar with the franchise, A Quiet Place (and A Quiet Place Part II) is set in a world overrun with aliens that are extremely sensitive to noise (trailers below). The only way to cohabitate with these creatures is to remain completely silent. The film's tagline is "If they hear you, they hunt you." It does sound like a winning recipe for the survival horror genre.

However, Saber's press release was scant with game details.

"A Quiet Place [is] a new single-player, story-driven horror adventure video game based on Paramount Pictures' acclaimed film franchise," the publisher said. "This first official video game set in the terrifying A Quiet Place universe will deliver an original story and gameplay that captures the compelling suspense, emotion, and drama for which the series is famous."

Both iLLOGIKA and EP1T0ME are relatively unknown in the video games industry.

As a studio, iLLOGIKA has worked mainly in a supportive position, helping develop and port various games, including Cuphead and the Eidos Go series on mobile platforms. It only has two original games under its belt—Rogue Racers and Subaeria. Saber mentions that the studio does have veteran developers who worked on the Rainbow Six and Far Cry franchises, so it is not without talent.

A Quiet Place will be EP1T0ME's first video game. The company is primarily known for the comic book series St. Mercy. As such, it seems like it would be a good fit for story development, although neither Saber nor iLLOGIKA explicitly said as much.

"The A Quiet Place video game will let fans experience the tension of the films with a level of immersion they've never felt before," said iLLOGIKA's Creative Director Hervé Sliwa. "We're excited to work with EP1T0ME and to team up with Saber Interactive to share this unique vision of hope and horror with players everywhere in the future."

Saber Interactive is the real powerhouse in the partnership. The Embracer Group subsidiary has been behind several quality AAA video game reproductions, including Crysis Remastered, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, and the upcoming Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen port. It is also no stranger to adapting movies to video games. Saber developed World War Z and World War Z: Aftermath.

A Quiet Place is slated for release sometime next year.