Editor's take: If you’re looking for an alternative to one of the major wireless providers, MVNOs and pre-paid options like Cricket are certainly worth a look. You may end up making a few sacrifices in the features department, but many find it to be a worthy trade off considering how much money you could potentially save each month.

Cricket Wireless in celebration of its latest subscriber milestone has “tuned up” its rate plans, removing speed caps and adding 5G network access where applicable. Here’s everything you need to know.

From today, Cricket is adding 5G network access to all of its rate plans. Cricket, if you recall, is owned and operated by AT&T, so it’s really just a matter of flipping a few proverbial switches to bring Cricket customers over to AT&T’s 5G network.

Of course, you’ll need a 5G-compatible smartphone to tap into the speedier network. You can check out Cricket’s coverage map to see if 5G is available in your area.

Cricket is also doing away with its 8Mbps speed cap on its $30/mo., $40/mo. and $55/mo. plans. This is arguably the bigger news as Cricket’s 8Mbps cap has been on the slow side for years now.

Cricket, which said it now has 12.4 million subscribers, was also quick to point out that those on its $60/mo. unlimited plan can access the ad-supported tier of HBO Max and are eligible for a free one-year Sam’s Club membership. Cricket customer can also get a free 12-month membership to Bark Jr Parental Controls and take advantage of a promo in the Acorns investing app.

