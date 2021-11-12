In brief: Microsoft brought back its Xbox Design Lab this past summer after having paused the service for roughly eight months to launch the Xbox Series family. Upon its return, however, some previously available options were noticeably absent, but Microsoft has since addressed the matter.

Microsoft, if you recall, introduced the Xbox Design Lab program in 2016 as a way for gamers to customize the look of their Xbox wireless controller. When it first launched, Microsoft said there were nearly eight million different combinations that gamers could craft during the design process.

The latest updates to the program see the return of rubberized grips and metallic finishes for certain parts, as well as all-new color options. Now, black rubberized grips can be added to both the back case and side grips, and there are 19 metallic finish colors to choose from for D-Pads and triggers.

New color options for controller parts include dragonfly blue, nocturnal green and velocity green, replacing military green and electric green, respectively.

There are also a handful of “Inspired by” designs based on popular games like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Forza Horizon 5 and Battlefield 2042, should you need a bit of inspiration to get the creative juices flowing. Microsoft still doesn't allow for patterns, designs or logos, but most solid colors are supported.

Pricing for a custom controller through the Xbox Design Lab starts at $69.99, and delivery can take three to four weeks as each unit is made to order.