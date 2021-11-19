What just happened? LG’s televisions have a reputation for being the best gaming sets money can buy, and they’re about to become even more appealing to gamers. After announcing the feature early this year, Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud game-streaming service is rolling out in beta form to some of the company’s new TVs.

In January, LG said it would start adding the GeForce Now app to select televisions in the second half of the year. It’s finally arriving in select 2021 LG 4K OLED, QNED Mini LED, and NanoCell TV models in 80 markets from today.

While the WebOS app is still classified as being in beta, LG writes that it should be fully functional and available through the LG Content Store.

It should be noted that games will be capped at 60fps and 1080p resolution, so there’s no taking advantage of any TVs’ 4K/120Hz capabilities—you could always use an Nvidia Shield TV instead, which can stream in 4K and HDR. The app’s also limited to 2-channel stereo, and keyboard/mouse combos are restricted to browsing, though all supported controllers still work with the games.

In addition to being able to play PC games you already own, there are more than 35 free-to-play titles available on GeForce Now.

Every GeForce Now tier is supported, including the recently introduced ‘Highest Performance’ RTX 3080 tier ($100 for six months), which utilizes the power of that high-end Ampere card. However, it seems you won’t be able to use the 1440p/120fps available with the option through LG’s new TV app.

Nvidia notes that GeForce Now Priority members ($50 for six months) get priority access to gaming servers, premium RTX rigs, and six-hour session lengths, whereas free tier users get a basic rig, standard access, and are limited to one-hour sessions. Paid subscribers also get a free copy of Crysis Remastered.

LG’s original announcement said the Google Stadia app would also come to LG TVs this year, before GeForce Now, but we’re still waiting for the former to arrive.