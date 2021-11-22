Something to look forward to: Hideo Kojima's studio, Kojima Productions, is highly secretive about its upcoming projects. We know it is probably considering a Death Stranding sequel and maybe another completely different project. Now it seems to be planning to produce TV shows and movies with a new division dedicated to the task.

On Monday, Kojima Productions announced it would be opening a music, television, and movie division. The new department will be based in Los Angeles, California, and will handle tasks related to taking the studio's properties to "other pop culture areas."

The company tapped long-time PlayStation veteran Riley Russell to head up the division. Russell worked at PlayStation for almost 28 years in various positions, including vice president of business affairs, senior vice president of corporate development, chief legal officer, and others.

#KojimaProductions are proud to announce that a new business division will be opening in California, USA.

This will explore opportunities beyond game development into film, television and other forms of entertainment.

Read more: https://t.co/fWUGl1OwPw pic.twitter.com/8dcl7STIQL — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) November 22, 2021

"The new division will be tasked with working with creative and talented professionals in television, music, and film, as well as the more familiar games industry," says the new Kojima boss. "The team has as its charter, the goal of expanding the reach and awareness of the properties now under development at Kojima Productions, and to make them even more a part of our popular culture."

The move should not come a surprise. The game maker expressed interest in making movies back in 2019.

The studio founded by Metal Gear Solid mastermind Hideo Kojima has only one game under its belt—Death Stranding. As of August 2021, Kojima Productions has sold five million copies of its maiden title. The game's star, The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus, recently let slip that a Death Stranding sequel is in negotiations.

The studio also tweeted that it was looking for talent to work on a brand new IP already in development. Almost nothing is known about the project but, Kojima hinted that he wanted to do a horror game akin to PT.

"I want to create a horror game, but I don't have this good solution to [being able to look away when things get scary]," said Kojima during a 2019 BAFTA panel. "For PT, I wanted to create something that everyone really shares. It's a movie, but it's a game ... I'm thinking of that kind of idea, and I want to do that kind of thing."