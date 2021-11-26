In brief: In a recent interview with a Polish economic newspaper, CD Projekt Red President Adam Kiciński said Cyberpunk 2077 will eventually become a success as the studio continuously builds upon its foundations. Kiciński stated that better hardware will also help.

After a series of delays, Cyberpunk 2077 was finally released in December 2020, with millions of players flocking to buy the game. However, it didn't live up to the hype as players reported game-breaking issues, especially on Xbox One and PS4. This prompted Sony to remove the title from its digital store.

A few updates later, with the latest one being patch 1.31, the game has become somewhat playable on almost every system, but it still drags behind on some of CDPR's promises. For example, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players are still waiting for the next-gen upgrade, which has been recently delayed to 2022.

Despite all that happened, Kiciński said the studio will keep improving the game. Per his words, "Cyberpunk 2077 is the biggest, most ambitious and definitely the most complicated project in our 27-year history," pushing the studio beyond what they've done until now.

"We're proud of many aspects of the game, but as we know, not everything went our way," stated Kiciński. "Nevertheless, the brand awareness of Cyberpunk that we've managed to build is huge, and the game universe, its characters and details have fans all over the world."

Kiciński added that as the studio keeps working on the game, Cyberpunk 2077 will eventually be considered a "very good game," selling for years to come like many other CDPR titles. Moreover, faster hardware should also help players run the game with better visuals at higher framerates.

While there are no more scheduled updates for 2021, a big patch including the long-awaited next-gen upgrade is expected to land in Q1 2022. According to Kiciński, this patch was delayed because they needed "extra time to fine-tune the visuals and performance of the game to be as high quality as possible throughout the game."

As per the updated roadmap, during 2022, the game will receive more free DLCs, updates and improvements, hoping to raise the game to the promised standards.