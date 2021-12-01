In brief: With the end of the year approaching, YouTube has revealed the most-viewed videos that were uploaded in 2021. The platform also announced the top-trending creators, and it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise to learn who topped both categories.

YouTube's most-viewed video uploaded in 2021 was MrBeasts' I Spent 50 Hours Buried Alive, which has over 147 million views at the time of writing. However, there's a chance that MrBeast could break his own record before the year is out, thanks to the non-lethal version of Squid Games. The clip was uploaded exactly one week ago and has already amassed 130 million views.

The second top-trending video was Dream's Minecraft Speedrunner VS 5 Hunters. It has over 62 million views, fewer than half of MrBeasts' top two 2021 uploads. This was followed by another YouTuber we've covered several times in the past, Mark Rober, who went from using his glitterbomb on porch thieves to catching phone scammers. Collectively, the top 10 videos were viewed more than 485 million times and for around 70 million hours.

Once again, the top US creator of the year was MrBeast, who currently has 82.5 million subscribers, around 7 million of whom started following his channel after the Squid Games video. Mark Rober also made the list, in the number 7 position.

Kallmekris topped the Breakout Creators category, and Zhong was the top Shorts Creator. The top three music videos, meanwhile, were Pooh Shiesty - Back In Blood (feat. Lil Durk), The Weeknd- Save Your Tears, and Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me By Your Name).

Full lists:

Top Trending Videos

1. MrBeast - I Spent 50 Hours Buried Alive

2. Dream - Minecraft Speedrunner VS 5 Hunters

3. Mark Rober - Glitterbomb Trap Catches Phone Scammer (who gets arrested)

4. NFL - The Weeknd's FULL Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime show

5. CoryxKenshin - Friday night Funkin' KEEPS GEtTING BETTER AND BETTER (Part 2)

6. Dhar Mann - Kids MAKE FUN OF Boy with AUTISM, Instantly Regret It

7. America's Got Talent - Golden Buzzer: Nightbirde's Original Song Makes Simon Cowell Emotional - America's Got Talent 2021

8. Biden Inaugural Committee - The Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris | Jan. 20th, 2021

9. Forge Labs - I Spent 100 Days in a Zombie Apocalypse in Minecraft... Here's What Happened

10. Dude Perfect - Game Night Stereotypes

Top Creators (US)

1. MrBeast

2. Dhar Mann

3. SSSniperWolf

4. CoryxKenshin

5. Dream

6. TommyInnit

7. Mark Rober

8. Kallmekris

9. Technoblade

10. The Royalty Family

Breakout Creators (US)

1. Kallmekris

2. Ranboo

3. Adin Live

4. Beluga

5. Ryan Trahan

6. TapL

7. Kinigra Deon

8. Tubbo

9. BrentTV

10. Casual Geographic

Top Shorts Creators (US)

1. Zhong

2. Desmond Dennis

3. Dental Digest

4. Greg Renko

5. Nick DiGiovanni

6. The Bentist

7. Milad Murg

8. SeanDoesMagic

9. Dylan Lemay

10. DankScole

11. Lisa Nguyen

12. Jeenie.Weenie

13. Jacob Colvin

14. Ian Boggs

15. The Beverly Halls

Top Music Videos (US)

1. Pooh Shiesty - Back In Blood (feat. Lil Durk)

2. The Weeknd- Save Your Tears

3. Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

4. Polo G - RAPSTAR

5. DJ Khaled - EVERY CHANCE I GET ft. Lil Baby, Lil Durk

6. MO3 & OG Bobby Billions - Outside (Better Days)

7. Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open

8. Cardi B - Up

9. Olivia Rodrigo - drivers license

10. Rod Wave - Street Runner