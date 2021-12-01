In a nutshell: Barnes & Noble has announced a new eReader that’ll soon be joining the Nook line. The Nook GlowLight 4 features a 6.0-inch (300 DPI) display with a built-in lens that resists glare, fingerprints and scratches. It packs 32GB of local memory, of which 29.1GB is accessible for Nook Store purchases and side-loaded content.

The reader is compatible with 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi, and can connect to free Wi-Fi at all Barnes & Noble stores and at 30,000 AT&T hotspots nationwide. Battery life is rated at approximately one month on a single charge, although your mileage will vary depending on usage. Improved physical page-turning buttons and a soft-touch finish are said to provide a more comfortable reading experience.

Notably, this is the first Nook eReader with a USB-C charger, and the lightest Nook eReader to date.

Barnes & Noble CEO James Daunt said the company is investing significantly in its Nook line of products, noting that this is the second device to launch this year. “The team is working steadfastly to develop new Nook products, and we are delighted to see such a strong pipeline of innovation into 2022,” Daunt added.

The company's first Nook device of 2021 came back in March courtesy of a partnership with Lenovo.

The Nook GlowLight 4 launches on December 8 priced at $149.99, and is backed by a one-year warranty. Barnes & Noble also has an assortment of folio cases starting at $19.99, with more accessories scheduled to land early next year. If you're more of a Kindle person, Amazon's latest Paperwhite reader is priced at a comparable $139.99.