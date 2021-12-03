Why it matters: With the graphics card market in such a state, it would be nice to hear something about products getting cheaper. Sadly, it seems the opposite is true. Following recent news that AMD is increasing the price of its Radeon RX 6000 GPUs for board partners, Gigabyte is reportedly the first to pass the new increase onto customers, making all but one of its RDNA 2 lineup even more expensive.

Last week brought unwelcome reports that AMD was set to increase the price of its GPUs by 10% for its board partners due to TSMC hiking the cost of chips. It was unknown at the time whether the $20 - $40 jump would be passed onto the consumers—but we should have expected it.

According to Board Channels forums (via VIdeoCardz), Gigabyte has notified partners that it has adjusted the price of the AMD Radeon RX 6000 line in response to AMD’s actions. The cards are now between 3% and 6% more expensive depending on the make and model, with only the Radeon RX 6900 XT unaffected.

The change means we can expect up to $31 added to the selling price of the RX 6600 and XT variant, while the RX 6800 will become up to $47 more expensive. The most significant change will be for the Radeon 6800 XT, which goes up by $78. It’s worth noting that these numbers could be even higher once other factors, such as shipping and taxes, are taken into account.

Graphics cards are still getting pricier and harder to find, so making them even more expensive is just going to exacerbate an already bad situation. AMD’s latest is already in the shadow of Nvidia’s Ampere series—only the Radeon RX 6700 XT is found in enough Steam survey participants’ PCs to make it onto Valve’s main GPU list—putting them even further out of reach of everyday consumers isn't going to help boost their popularity.